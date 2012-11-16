FCC Will Lift Basic Digital Encryption Ban Dec. 10

Cable operators can start encrypting digital basic tiers as

of Dec. 10, according to the FCC.

The commission's order lifting the basic tier encryption ban

becomes effective 30 days after publication in the Federal Register, which was

Nov. 9.

The commission voted 5-0 in October to allow cable operators

to encrypt their digital basic tiers.

The commission adopted the rule prohibiting cable operators

from scrambling digital basic tiers so that viewers with cable-ready sets would

not have to buy or rent a set-top box. Now, because of the cost savings to

cable operators, the reduction in pollution from fewer truck rolls,

theft-of-service prevention, and the general lack of complaints in markets

where the agency had granted waivers -- most prominently to Cablevision Systems

in New York in 2010 -- thechairman signaled it was time to lift the ban and the other commissionersagreed.