FCC Will Examine Closed Captioning of Public Access, Government Programming

The FCC will run a forum in November to promote discussion about closed captioning of public access and governmental programming shown on television.

The goal is "to raise awareness of issues surrounding captioning of public access and governmental programming," according to the FCC announcement.

Topics will include benefits of captioning such programming, the relevant captioning obligations of programmers and stations, and effective captioning solutions.

The agency expects local government professionals, policy makers, captioning vendors, consumer groups, engineers and programming industry representatives to participate in the forum, which will be held at the FCC headquarters in Washington on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 10. The event will be free and open to the public.

There will be a live captioned video stream of the session, with sign language interpreters, open captioning and assistive listening devices provided on site.