FCC: We've Sent 13,000 Pages of LightSquared Documents to Committee

At press time, an FCC spokesperson said that the commission

Wednesday turned over 13,000 pages of LightSquared documents to the Republican

leaders of the House Energy & Commerce Committee, according to a committee spokesperson,

who said the FCC would continue to cooperate with the committee.

A committee spokesperson was not immediately available to

confirm receipt.

It has been a month since the Feb. 28 request by Reps. Fred

Upton (R-Mich.) E&C Committee chair; Greg Walden (R-Ore.), Communications

Subcommittee chair; and Cliff Stearns (R.-Fla.), Oversight and Investigations

Subcommittee chairman for information pertaining to the FCC's waiver to

LightSquared, which it is now planning to rescind due to GPS interference

issues.

The legislators did not give the FCC a deadline, but the

release of those documents is expected to trigger their vetting by Sen. Charles

Grassley (R-Iowa) -- the committee has signaled it will share them -- after

which Grassley has suggested he may lift the threatened hold on FCC

commissioner nominees Jessica Rosenworcel and Ajit Pai.

The FCC would not share the documents with Grassley because

he does not chair one of the FCC oversight committees, which prompted the

senator to put the hold threat on the nominees.