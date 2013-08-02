FCC: We're Still on Track for 2014

A spokesman for FCC acting chair Mignon Clyburn told B&C on Friday that the FCC remains

on track for an incentive auction order by the end of 2013 and an auction by

the end of 2014.

That came in response to asuggestion by Sen. Communications Subcommittee chair Mark Pryor that he'd

heard rumors the FCC might have to move the deadline into 2015, and guessed that

would happen.

"The Commission's world-class incentive auction team of

economists, auction experts, and engineers is making steady progress towards

holding the world's first incentive auction in 2014; which will free up

significant spectrum for mobile broadband use," said the spokesman.

"The auction is a top institutional priority and we are on track to help

deliver faster speeds, greater capacity, and more ubiquitous wireless

connectivity to consumers and businesses across the country."

The FCC's incentive auction point person, Gary

Epstein, told a House Communications Subcommittee hearing panel last week that the

staff is working hard to ensure they meet that 2013/2014 timeline for an order

and an auction.