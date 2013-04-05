FCC Wants to Talk About Band Plan
The FCC said Thursday that it will hold a public workshop on
May 3 to discuss its proposed band plan for the broadcast and wireless spectrum
holders following its planned incentive auctions.
The FCC released its proposal last October, drawing
criticism from both broadcasters and wireless companies for its intermixing of
spectrum holders and potential assignment of the same channels to broadcasters
and wireless licensees in different markets. Theyoffered their own alternatives and asked the FCC to seek more input on the
band plan.
"NAB is delighted that the FCC appears open
to input on the 600 MHz band plan and is looking forward to participating in
the workshop," the National Association of Broadcasters aid in a
statement. "It is critical that the resulting band plan is based on sound
engineering so that we avoid some of the thorny technical challenges of the
past."
