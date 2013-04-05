FCC Wants to Talk About Band Plan

The FCC said Thursday that it will hold a public workshop on

May 3 to discuss its proposed band plan for the broadcast and wireless spectrum

holders following its planned incentive auctions.

The FCC released its proposal last October, drawing

criticism from both broadcasters and wireless companies for its intermixing of

spectrum holders and potential assignment of the same channels to broadcasters

and wireless licensees in different markets. Theyoffered their own alternatives and asked the FCC to seek more input on the

band plan.

"NAB is delighted that the FCC appears open

to input on the 600 MHz band plan and is looking forward to participating in

the workshop," the National Association of Broadcasters aid in a

statement. "It is critical that the resulting band plan is based on sound

engineering so that we avoid some of the thorny technical challenges of the

past."