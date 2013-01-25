FCC Wants to Help Round up More COWS and COLTS

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski Friday

announced several new actions in the FCC's Broadband Acceleration Initiative.

They include streamlining deployment of mobile infrastructures -- towers, small

cells and distributed antenna systems.

A

release from the chairman's office said that the commission and "defined

and clarified" a technical provision regarding local review of tower

modifications, launched a proceeding to speed the placement of temporary cells

on wheels (COWs) and cells on light trucks (COLTS), which are used at flash

mobs of potential cell congestion, like the Super Bowl.

The

chairman also plans to streamline the deployment of small cell technology, look

at whether the FCC's tower citing shot clock offers sufficient clarity to

industry and municipalities." (FCC moves to speed tower citing via shot

clocks on local reviews are currently the subject of a Supreme Court case about

the limits of FCC authority)"

"Just

as is the case for our nation's roads and bridges, we must continue to invest

in improvements to cell towers and transmission equipment, in order to ensure

ubiquitous, high-speed Internet for all Americans," the chairman said in a

statement.

Commissioner

Jessica Rosenworcel was particularly pleased with the tower citing portion,

suggesting it had a familiar ring.

"I

am particularly grateful that the Commission will be moving forward with my

earlier proposal to craft model rules for broadband and wireless facility siting

for state and local governments," she said, referring to a speech last

November at a Silicon Flatirons conference where she made the proposal.

"These off-the-rack model ordinances should help harmonize President

Obama's Executive Order 13616 for facility siting on federal land and property,

wireless facility policies in Section 6409 of the Middle Class Tax Relief and

Job Creation Act, and the Commission's existing shot clock rules for tower

siting. By streamlining this process with model rules we can provide a way

forward for state and local governments looking to oversee deployments within

their borders. But more than that-we can make progress by promoting a more

predictable set of laws all across the country."