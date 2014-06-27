FCC Waives Sunshine Blackout For July 11 Meeting

The FCC has waived the customary seven-day sunshine period prohibitions on pitching FCC commissioners on agenda items in the run-up to a public meeting.

The FCC is holding its public meeting on July 11, but citing the July 4 holiday, said it would give stakeholders until midnight on Monday, July 7, to make presentations to the commissioners.

Issues teed up for a vote include E-Rate reforms, closed captioning of online clips, and setting up a budget and methodology for Connect America rural broadband experiments.