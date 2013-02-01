FCC Waives Internet Reporting for Some Stations With Deferred Renewals

Just in time, the FCC says it won't require TV stations to

post historic programs/issues lists to the FCC's website if their license

renewal has been held up for reasons other than those relating to those

programs or issues. The deadline for converting from paper to online files is

Feb. 4, 2013.

In April 2012, the FCC voted to require TV stations to post

their public files to the FCC's site so that the public could more closely

monitor their public interest performance. Among those files is a quarterly

list of the programming responsive to community needs.

The rule states that the stations must post all lists "until

final action has been taken on the station's next license renewal application."

For those whose renewals have not been deferred, however, that would be the

eight-year license term, but for those with deferrals -- and there are hundreds

of them, says the National Association of Broadcasters -- it could extend for

as many as 16 years, as was the case with KTSB Shreveport, La.

In granting a waiver to KTSB from that 16-year requirement,

the FCC said it was doing to because requiring 16 years' worth of info dating

back to the previous cycle could confuse the public -- although the station

promised to continue to make that info available in paper form at the station

and the FCC made that part of the waiver. The commission said it also

recognized making the station send it info back to 1997 was a burden.

"Having KTBS keep the 1997-2005 issues/programs lists

available at the station is a reasonable alternative to posting online,

alleviating the risk of confusion that could arise from posting the prior

renewal cycle lists, while also providing the public access to this

material," the Media Bureau said.

The FCC also said it would also grant waivers to other

similarly-situated stations, though they would also have to make sure the info

was available on paper at the station until final action on the license

renewal. The FCC defined similarly situated thusly: "[A] station's prior

renewal application must have been: 1) unopposed by any member of the public,

and 2) deferred due to enforcement matters unrelated to the station's

obligation to air programming responsive to the needs and interests of its

community or the recordkeeping related thereto."