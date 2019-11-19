FCC Waives Children's Programming Report Deadline

The FCC is waiving the requirement that TV stations file quarterly Children's Television programming reports while it awaits Office of Management & Budget approval of the commission's decision to change those reports to annual as part of a larger KidVid deregulation item voted last summer.

In fact, after Dec. 17, the FCC won't be accepting any new or amended reports until it gets OMB sign-off.

The FCC's KidVid rule revamp took effect Sept. 16, except for the reporting requirements that must still get approval from the Office of Management and Budget. The changes must be vetted by OMB, per the Paperwork Reduction Act, to make sure they don't create too much of a paperwork burden for regulated industries.

If a broadcaster needs to amend its filing--say, a children's show was preempted and they neglected to mention that--they will have to upload an explanatory document to their public online inspection files.

Given that a new cycle of TV station renewals is coming up in June--where station licenses can be challenged over things like incomplete reporting of programming obligations--the FCC advises stations to include an exhibit in their licenses renewal applications noting that such a document has been uploaded.