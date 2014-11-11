FCC Votes to Uphold Media Bureau on Programming Contracts

The full commission has voted to affirm the Media Bureau's decision last week rejecting challenges to the Media Bureau's decision last week on how third parties can get access to programming contracts as part of the FCC's vetting of the Comcast/Time Warner Cable and AT&T/DirecTV merger proposals.

But the commission also delayed access to the documents until next week (3 p.m. on Nov. 17) so those programmers have a chance to seek a court stay of the FCC decision.

The vote was 3-2 along party lines, with Republican commissioners Ajit Pai and Michael O'Rielly dissenting.

