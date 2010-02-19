FCC Votes Unanimously on Procedural Reforms

As expected, the FCC voted Feb. 18 to make a number of procedural changes to

its processes, including tightening ex parte rules and delegating authority to

dismiss some challenges to FCC decisions.

Those changes include requiring third parties to provide more information to

the FCC when they make required ex parte filings about their meetings with FCC

commissioners and staff about docketed proceedings.

Rather than simply say a meeting was held on a particular topic, those filings

would be required to summarize the presentations or reference where that

material can be found.

The FCC would also require filings about any meetings, not just ones that raise

new issues or provide new data. It also sought comment on whether it should

require ownership information on parties meeting with the commission.

In addition to changes in the ex parte filings, in a separate notice of

proposed rulemaking (both of which were unanimously approved), the FCC said it

wanted to delegate authority to bureau and office chiefs to dismiss challenges

to FCC commission decisions that are procedurally defective.

That was among a number of procedural changes the FCC said would help produce

more efficient and effective regulation. "This is all part of an ongoing

effort to have the FCC become a model for excellence," said FCC Chairman

Julius Genachowski.

Commissioner Michael Copps, who launched the ex parte reforms as acting

chairman last year, called the changes a down payment on broader reform.

"Reform has clearly and happily come to the Federal Communications

Commission," he said, adding that "much more work is ahead of

us."

He also put in a plug for a bill that would allow more than two commissioners

to meet in private. Sunshine rules currently prevent a majority of

commissioners from meeting outside public forums. Copps said that discourages

collegiality, delays important decisions and disserves the public. Combined

with the FCC's reforms approved Thursday, he said, the result would be historic

reforms.

Commissioner Robert McDowell, who has also called for FCC procedural reforms,

generally praised the moves, but added that he was not sure the ex parte rules

needed changing. He agreed that the current rules need better enforcement,

however, and suggested that might do the trick. Part of the item approved

Thursday includes a request for comment on how the FCC can improve enforcement.

McDowell also said he had concerns that the reporting requirements for ex parte

filers and making sure they were applied neutrally and did not fall more

heavily on industry than on groups that were "funded differently."

"Openness and transparency are greatly beneficial to the public, because

citizens' groups lack the resources to have meetings with Commission staff with

the same frequency as do industry representatives," said Media Access

Project President Andrew Schwartzman in an e-mailed statement. "MAP

has long believed that the ex parte rules have been susceptible to evasion. We

are therefore heartened that the Commission has taken steps for substantial

improvement."