FCC Votes Unanimously To Launch USF Reform

The FCC Tuesday unanimously approved proposed new rules

reforming parts of the Universal Service Fund, as well as asking for

stakeholder input on how to institute more reforms.

The FCC is transitioning the fund, which has been supporting

traditional phone, to subsidizing broadband in unserved areas, and is taking

steps to reduce abuse of the payments communications providers get for

connecting to each other's networks (intercarrier compensation).

All the commissioners agreed there needs to be reform,

though there remains some disagreement over how it should be done. "This

is our best chance yet to get from here to there with a Universal Service

system that will truly serve the telecommunications needs of twenty-first

century consumers," said Democratic Commissioner Michael Copps.

"It's very likely our last chance for a while, too, because if we can't

bring this home now, with all the preparation and effort and expectation that

has gone into it, we'll be left with a rickety, tottering, last-century system

that did good things for plain old telephone service but hasn't got a shot at

taking us where we need to go in the years ahead. "

Republican Commissioner Robert McDowell expressed some

disappointment that the reforms did not include the "unbridled growth"

of the contribution fact, which has grown from a little over 5% of revenues to

more than 15%. He said that growth needs to be reigned in and, preferably, the

size of the fund reduced.

He said the FCC was taking a piecemeal approach, but that it

was better than none at all.

There will be plenty of opportunity for stakeholders to

weigh in on what they like and don't like about the FCC's proposals, which

according to senior FCC officials include setting a baseline broadband speed in

the definition of an unserved community.

"We applaud the FCC for moving forward on the important task

of reforming the Universal Service Fund, especially the bloated high-cost fund

that sometimes provides government subsidies in communities that already enjoy

robust competition," said the National Cable & Telecommunications

Association in a statement. "Restructuring the Universal Service

Fund so it promotes broadband deployment in truly unserved communities is

critical to accomplishing the national priority of connecting all Americans. We

look forward to working with the FCC to accomplish these goals through today's

rulemaking proceeding."