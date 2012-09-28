FCC Votes Unanimously to Launch Incentive Auction Rulemaking

And so it begins. The FCC voted unanimously on Friday to

begin the process of reclaiming broadcast spectrum to auction for wireless

broadband use.

That came in the form of a notice of proposed rulemaking

outlining the FCC's framework for an auction that will reclaim spectrum from

broadcasters, and then auction that reclaimed spectrum to the highest bidder,

who are expected to be wireless companies clamoring for more spectrum.

The auction will consist of three parts: broadcasters

offering up spectrum for the lowest price, repacking the remaining stations

into smaller spectrum quarters, and then auctioning the freed-up spectrum to

the highest bidder

Broadcasters participating in the auction will have three options: Sell their entire 6 Mhz; two stations agree to share and free up 6 Mhz for sale; or a UHF agrees to move to V and frees up that 6 mhz channel. The FCC is also seeking comment on whether it should also compensate broadcasters who agree to accept more interference.

As expected, the FCC did not release a model for that

repacking, and said it is seeking comment on just how to do that.

Commission Republicans had some questions about the order,

including whether it freed up too much spectrum for unlicensed -- which would

affect how much money was made from auctioning the spectrum -- and whether the

auction would be able to cover all of broadcasting and cable's relocation

expenses, and whether it would discourage larger bidders.

Commissioner McDowell was concerned about whether the FCC

was setting aide too much unlicensed spectrum and to the discussion of caps on

spectrum holdings. Both could reduce the take from the wireless portion of the

auction.

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski called the auction proposal

a "big deal," and the world's first spectrum incentive auction, which

would result in both more spectrum for wireless, and a still-healthy broadcast

business that could lead video content into the 21st century. He said the

auctions have gone from gone from idea to bold law to a thoughtful, thorough,

path-breaking proposal.

Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel called the incentive

auctions a "complex but critical task." She said their success would

hinge on four principles: simplicity, fairness, balance and public safety.

The last is a particular concern. As the top telecom advisor

to Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Jay Rockefeller (D-W. Va.) Rosenworcel

was instrumental in the legislation creating the incentive auctions, some of

the proceeds of which will go toward the building and operation of an

interoperable broadband emergency communications network.

Rosenworcel said fairness was key when dealing with the

broadcasters who do not opt to get out of the business.

"Fairness demands that we consider how to accomplish

repacking by minimizing unnecessary disruption and maximizing the ability of

the public to continue to receive free over-the-air television," she said

in her statement. "We must be faithful to the law, which requires efforts

to preserve the coverage area and population of each licensee, as well as

coordination along the border with Mexico and Canada."

But she also said fairness works both ways. "At the same

time, we ask that broadcasters make a fair assessment of the opportunities this

auction provides the industry. By offering incentives to share channels and

incentives to relocate from the UHF to VHF band, this auction can mean new

resources for broadcasters to develop new programming and deploy new

services. These are propositions that can strengthen broadcasting, by

providing new models for station ownership, by providing new funding sources

for local content, and by providing new ways to use technology to make

efficient use of our airwaves."

Commissioner Ajit Pai had a series of concerns that were not

included in the rulemaking, but took the opportunity to list them himself and

ask for comment. Among those was his concern that the FCC had not sufficiently

considered the impact on the auction if the $1.75 billion set aside to

compensate broadcasters and cable for repacking did not cover those expenses,

as the FCC conceded might not be the case.

Everyone at the Friday public meeting, at which the item was

voted, agreed it was simply the beginning of a process, but also with an end

point, or at least a target. The FCC will try to vote on final rules next year,

and hold the auction by 2014.

Following are some of the key issues the FCC teed up for

comment:

"Auction design. We invite comment on

auction design choices and the tradeoffs they present. For both the

reverse and forward auctions, we invite comment on different procedures to

collect bids, determine which bids are accepted, and what each bidder pays or

receives in payment. We also seek comment on methodologies for the

repacking process, which is part of the process for determining which

broadcaster bids will be accepted in the reverse auction. And we seek

comment on an Incentive Auction Rules Option and Discussion report prepared by

Auctionomics and Power Auctions illustrating a comprehensive approach to the

auction design choices presented. Further, we invite comment on how to

design the incentive auction so as to facilitate the participation of a wide

array of broadcasters and make it as easy as possible for them to submit

successful bids.

"Participation in the Reverse Auction. We

interpret the Spectrum Act to limit eligibility to participate in the reverse auction

to commercial and noncommercial full power and Class A broadcast television

licensees. We invite comment on whether to establish reverse auction bid

options in addition to those identified in the Spectrum Act (to go off the air,

to move from a UHF to a VHF television channel, and to share a channel),

including bids to voluntarily accept additional interference.

"Repacking. We invite comment on how

to implement Congress's mandate to make "all reasonable efforts" to preserve

the "coverage area and population served" of television stations as of the date

of enactment of the Spectrum Act. In particular, we propose to interpret

"coverage area" to mean a full power television station's "service area" as

defined in the Commission's rules, and we propose several approaches to

preserving population served.

"Unlicensed Use of Spectrum. We propose

measures that would make a substantial amount of spectrum available for

unlicensed uses, including a significant portion that would be available on a

uniform nationwide basis for the first time. Television white spaces will

continue to be available for unlicensed use in the repacked television

band. In addition, we propose to make the guard bands spectrum in our

proposed 600 MHz band plan available for unlicensed use, propose making channel

37 available for such use, and propose making two channels currently designated

for wireless microphone use available for white space devices.

"Transition. We seek comment on how to implement

the repacking of broadcast television spectrum and clear the reclaimed spectrum

as expeditiously as possible while minimizing disruption to broadcast

television stations and their viewers. In particular, we propose

streamlined broadcast license modification procedures, invite comment on

reasonable deadlines for stations to transition to any new channel assignments

or cease broadcasting, and propose to allow stations eligible for reimbursement

of relocation costs to elect between actual cost-based payments or advance

payments based on estimated costs."