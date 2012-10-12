FCC Votes to Lift Ban On Digital Basic Tier Encryption

The FCC is said to be wrapping up its order

lifting the prohibition on digital basic-tier encryption.

Commissioners

were said to be working on statements at press time and the chairman was said

to be pushing to get the order out by end of the day. According to a

high-placed source, the vote will be 5-0, but with some concurrences.

FCC

chairman Julius Genachowski circulated an order in August allowing cable

operators to encrypt basic tiers that incorporated some accommodations for

IP-enabled devices -- like Boxee -- offered up by cable operators to help

secure passage of the item.

In

a July 25 letter to the FCC, in response to complaints by Boxee and others

about the inability of such devices to access programming on basic tiers once

they are encrypted, the National Cable and Telecommunications Association

(NCTA) said that it thought the concerns were misplaced, but that its six

largest members would make a three-year commitment to ensuring those devices

could receive a signal through one of two options, both pertaining to retail

boxes.

According

to a source familiar with the order, it does include a three-year sunset on

that commitment, but allows the Media Bureau to extend it. That did not sit

well with the Republican members of the commission, according to an FCC source,

who thought that decision should have to be made at the commission lever. That

was said to be one of the reasons there will be partial concurrences rather

than unqualified yes votes. The other concern is over a severability clause

that means if a court strikes down any portion of the FCC decision, all of it

is invalidated and the ban would be back in force.

The

commission signaled last fall it wanted to remove the ban, which cable

operators had asked it to do.

The

FCC adopted the rule prohibiting cable operators from scrambling digital basic

tiers so that viewers with cable-ready sets would not have to buy or rent a

set-top box. Now, because of the cost savings to cable operators, the reduction

in pollution from fewer truck rolls, theft-of-service prevention, and the general

lack of complaints in markets where the agency had granted waivers -- most

prominently to Cablevision Systems in New York in 2010 -- the

chairman signaled it was time to lift the ban.