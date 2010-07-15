FCC Votes To Free Up Mobile Satellite Spectrum

The

FCC took two more steps toward its broadband deployment goals, voting at its

public meeting to free up mobile satellite spectrum for wireless broadband and

boosting deployment and speeds to healthcare facilities.

The

votes on both those proposals were 5-0.

FCC

staffers had previously outlined for reporters its proposal to free up 90 MHz

of mobile satellite spectrum for terrestrial broadband through more flexible

use policies. That is part of the FCC's effort to reclaim 500 Mhz over the next

10 years, including from broadcasters.

The

MSS spectrum is the second biggest chunk after broadcasters' 120 MHz that will

be put toward the commission's goal of freeing up 300 MHz as part of the

National Broadband Plan within the next five years.

To

help meet that, the FCC is opening up the DBS band to mobile terrestrial

service, as well as secondary market leasing rules for other parts of the

mobile satellite band, including the Big LEO (low

earth orbiting) portion. That will allow that spectrum to be sub-leased for

terrestrial. It is also seeking comment on other suggestions for expanding the

use of that spectrum.

Those

changes will make that spectrum a lot more valuable in the private market, but

the FCC says it will try to make sure that as much of that new value as

possible "inures to the public interest."

The

healthcare initiative boosts investment in connectivity and speed to help give

patients in rural areas access to diagnostic tools. FCC Chairman Julius

Genachowski used as an example a worker with cancer who might be able to keep a

job by getting remote oncologist visits that would allow them to stay closer to

home.

Remote

health monitoring and diagnoses is one of the major national purposes goals of

the National Broadband Plan, both as a way to improve and save lives, and to

help reduce health care costs.

Saying

that almost a third of federally funded rural clinics can't afford "safe

and reliable broadband," the FCC voted to invest $400 million annually

from the Universal Service Fund to fund connectivity. That will include teaming

with nonprofit health care providers on statewide broadband nets where it is

currently "unavailable or insufficient"; paying half the monthly

network costs for hospitals, clinics and others, and extending broadband's

healthcare reach to nursing facilities, administrative offices and data centers.