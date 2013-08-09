FCC Votes to Ease Use of High-Speed Spectrum For Wi-Fi

The FCC voted Friday to

streamline the rules surrounding ultra-high frequency spectrum--in the 60 GHZ

band (technically the 57-64 GHz frequency band)--once thought to be

"junk" spectrum, but thanks to new tech potential could be

"beachfront" property for wireless 4G backhaul home networking, and

more.

The unanimous vote

essentially makes it easier and more affordable to use unlicensed wireless

spectrum in the band for a variety of uses that could boost rural access to

mobile broadband and give home videophiles better access to video wherever they

roam in their homes.

The FCC's rule

change "allows a sensible increase in power levels, eliminates the

obsolete mandate that devices transmit identification information, and

streamlines other rules," said FCC Commissioner Ajit Pai. "In sum, it makes using 60 GHz

spectrum easier and less expensive." Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel said

there was "endless cool" that can come with having one's own personal

Wi-Fi network.

The decision was the

latest in a series of FCC efforts to make it easier to use spectrum for

advanced licensed and unlicensed services.