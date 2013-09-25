FCC Votes On Comcast/Bloomberg Complaint Appeal

The

FCC has decided the appeal of both Comcast and Bloomberg's challenge to a Media

Bureau decision upholding Bloomberg's news neighborhooding complaint, but it is

not saying yet what that decision was.

The commission voted on the appeal during a

restricted session instead of during the originally scheduled Thursday open

meeting vote. According to one staffer, FCC employees cannot talk about the decision

until the order is released, and after that they can only reference the order

until any petitions to reconsider the full commission decision and legal

challenges are resolved.

Comcast wanted the commissioners to overturn the

finding that it had not complied with the NBCU deal condition requiring it to

put competing news nets adjacent to "neighborhoods" containing its

co-owned news nets and others. Bloomberg wanted clarification that Comcast, to

fix the problem, had to "neighborhood both standard definition and high

definition channels."

Comcast disagrees that its news groupings in

channel lineups meet the FCC definition of a neighborhood, and that in any

event, those groups predated the deal condition and were "not based on any

discriminatory motive to advantage CNBC or MSNBC or

disadvantage Bloomberg."

The FCC was not expected to overturn the finding

against Comcast, but it is not clear whether the commission has interpreted the

condition as applying just to HD nets or to the standard definition channels in

systems with only one news neighborhood and no available adjacent channels.

In May 2012, the FCC agreed with Bloomberg that

Comcast needed to move the independent news channel into "news

neighborhoods" -- groupings of news channels in adjacent channel positions

-- to comply with the NBCU deal condition, which was meant to prevent Comcast

from favoring its co-owned news nets, like MSNBC or CNBC, over independents.

In August the FCC, in a release clarifying its May

2 order to Comcast to neighborhood Bloomberg TV, stayed the effectiveness of

that order as it applied to markets with only a single standard-definition news

neighborhood and no vacant adjacent channels.

The FCC said the partial stay would reduce

consumer disruption if the FCC changes its decision per the review for which

Bloomberg itself has asked, the review the FCC has just completed.