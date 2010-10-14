FCC Votes to Change CableCARD Rules

The FCC voted unanimously Thursday to take another

crack at promoting a competitive market for cable digital set-tops.

The commission is making changes to its CableCARD

rules in an effort to "improve the consumer experience."

Those include ensuring that operators support

accessing switched digital video by retail devices, prohibiting box price

discrimination, requiring the option of consumer self-installation of the

cards, giving consumers information on the cost of retail vs. leased boxes,

making it easier to get retail devices to market by streamlining the testing

and certification, modifying the firewire interface on leased set-top boxes to

permit home networking, and allowing cable operators to provide basic HD boxes

with integrated security functions.

That last change follows the FCC's decision to

grant a number of waivers for those boxes because they could help drive a

market in HD sets and spur cable's transition to digital.

Cable operators will also not be able to bundle a

lease fee charge into the service of subscribers who buy a retail box.

The FCC established the CableCARD regime, which

requires cable operators to separate the channel surfing and security functions

of their set-tops, in order to spur a retail market in competition to cable's

leasing model, but so far it has failed to do so, which the FCC and industry

both concede.

The FCC's end game is to create a gateway device

that unites multichannel video programming with online content, a point FCC

Chairman Julius Genachowski made clear at the Thursday public meeting adopting

the new rules. The CableCARD changes are an interim "fix."

"We commend the Commission for its

constructive approach in adopting sensible, targeted fixes to the current

CableCARD rules that provide cable operators the necessary flexibility to

continue improving the CableCARD experience for all of our customers,"

said National Cable & Telecommunications Association President Kyle

McSlarrow in a statement.

"We agree with the Commission that implementing

these changes - including increasing options for self-installation, providing

more transparency and properly equipping technicians - will assist customers

who use retail devices that rely on CableCARDs. Our industry will work

diligently to implement these changes," he said. "We also will

continue working constructively with TiVo and other providers of retail ‘cable

ready' products to assure that our mutual customers can seamlessly enjoy all of

the cable services available to them."

TiVo had petitioned the FCC for switched digital

video support for boxes, but that petition was mooted by the FCC's decision to

make that a mandate in the new rules.

"TiVo applauds Chairman Genachowski and the FCC for ensuring that consumers using retail set-top boxes will have access to all cable programming delivered using switched digital techniques and removing pricing, installation, and other hurdles facing consumers who want a better box than is offered by their cable provider," said Tivo SVP and General Counsel Matthew Zinn in a statement. "Equal access to programming is critical to ensuring that retail boxes provide real choice to consumers. American consumers are the biggest beneficiaries of the FCC's strengthened rules requiring cable operators to accommodate subscribers using set top boxes purchased at retail and make sure that all consumers get all the channels that they have paid for. TiVo looks forward to continue working with the National Cable & Telecommunications Association and its members to assure that consumers can utilize retail products to access cable programming services as easily as using operator-supplied equipment."

NCTA also said it would work with the commission

on the all-video proposal. Part of that work will likely be to try and convince

the commission not to mandate any standard gateway, but instead to allow the

marketplace to innovate.

Commissioner Michael Copps said he hoped the FCC

would take up the all-video gateway proposal in short order, but in the meantime

he was hoping the changes would "drag the poor old ox out of the

ditch." Copps had wanted the FCC to require a line item on cable bills

breaking out the cost of leased boxes, but noted that cable ops would have to

make that information available online and in rate cards.

He said access to switched video channels should

not be a privilege, but a certainty for those paying for a package of cable

channels.

Picking up on the metaphorical comparisons of the

CableCARD regime to a difficult situation, commissioner Robert McDowell likened

it to Sisyphus, the king in Greek mythology doomed to endlessly push a boulder

up a hill without reaching the summit. He called the FCC's changes a

"workable compromise," but still left the suggestion that the boulder

could yet roll back "to the valley of unattained goals."

While he generally supported the changes, he said

he would have preferred a longer ramp-up for enforcement and was concerned

about some of the hard deadlines for the changes.

Genachowski said that the ultimate goal was to

spur innovation through the TV. He said there had been fewer innovative devices

for DTV platforms than computer or mobile. He is looking to drive that DTV

innovation as part of the longer-term strategy to unite online and traditional

TV content to drive broadband adoption.

At the meeting, the commissioners also voted to propose requiringcellular carriers to provide usage alerts and other information to preventso-called "bill shock," and to use

recovered Universal Service Funds to create a Mobility Fund to support

investment in 3G and next-generation mobile service in areas where it is

currently not available.