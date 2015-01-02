FCC to Vote on Net Neutrality in February

The Federal Communications Commission is set to vote on proposed new net neutrality rules in February, according to agency officials.

FCC spokeswoman Kim Hart confirmed in an email message Friday that chairman Tom Wheeler intends to introduce an Open Internet order in February. The Washington Post first reported on Friday that the vote was expected to take place next month.

Speculation on when the vote would take place has been rampant for months. The FCC’s next scheduled monthly meeting is Feb. 26.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.