FCC to Vote Chattanooga, Wilson Petitions at Feb. 26 Meeting

A source confirms that FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler plans to put an order resolving two petitions to preempt state laws limiting municipal broadband on the Feb. 26 meeting agenda. He is likely to have three votes for granting the petitions and preempting the laws.

That news comes the same day the administration is sending a letter to Wheeler "urging it to join this effort [to promote high-speed broadband] by addressing barriers inhibiting local communities from responding to the broadband needs of their citizens."

Those barriers, the White House has made clear, includes the 19 states—some say more—with laws limiting municipal broadband buildouts.

