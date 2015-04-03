FCC Video Report Shows Cable Sub Losses
The Federal Communications Commission has released its 16th annual video competition report to Congress, and the data shows continued declines in cable subscribers, at least as of year-end 2013.
The latest report compares year-end 2013 data to year-end 2012. It is based on comments and data culled from various sources.
The FCC last released a video competition report in July 2013; that one was based on data through June 30, 2012, and the report found inroads by online and DBS providers and a general downward trend in cable subs.
