FCC Vetting TWC Docs on Dodgers Standoff

FCC chairman Tom Wheeler has received, and the FCC is vetting, info from Time Warner Cable on its carriage impasse with various MVPDs over SportsNet LA and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

An FCC source speaking on background said the commission had received some of the requested information from TWC, and was currently reviewing it, but added that it was expecting to receive additional information from the cable operator.

Time Warner Cable launched SportsNet LA in February, but a number of distributors complained about the price — some reports put is as high as $4 per sub per month — especially when combined with three other RSNs in the market (Prime Ticket, Fox Sports LA and Time Warner Cable SportsNet) and aren't taking the network or the games of its streaking 71-56 Dodgers. That has not sat well with legislators whose constituents are getting shut out of the games.

