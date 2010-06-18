FCC Vet Kinney Joins MPAA
Linda Kinney, FCC vet and formerly VP, law and regulation, for DISH Network, has joined the Motion Picture Association of America as VP, regulatory affairs.
She reports to Michael O'Leary, VP, government affairs, for the association.
Kinney was FCC deputy general counsel under former Chairman Michael Powell and spend a decade at the commission including as an aide to then-commissioner Susan Ness
