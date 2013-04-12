FCC: U.S. in Deep Talks About Border Spectrum Issues

The FCC said Friday that, along with the State Department,

it was in "continuous" discussions with Canada and Mexico over the

broadcast incentive auctions.

Broadcasters are concerned that unless the FCC gets spectrum

coordination agreements along the borders, it could make it hard to provide

both stations and the wireless operators with reclaimed broadcast spectrum.

The National Association of Broadcasters has urged the

commission to wrap up such agreements ASAP, and certainly before it releases

its final auction framework, expected later this year.

The FCC said that the commission expects the talks will

result in "a better-designed and more successful incentive auction, and

will create opportunities for greater spectrum efficiency and band

harmonization across North America."

The talks are being held under the auspices of

the U.S.-Canada Radio Technical Liaison Committee and the U.S.-Mexico High

Level Consultative Commission on Telecommunications.