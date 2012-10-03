FCC Updates Online Posting Database

The FCC Wednesday said it had added new

features to its online public inspection files.

Those

include electronic folders in which to put reports required by license term

conditions, EEO reports, renewal applications, contracts and agreements, kids

TV programming documentation, and a folder for any explanatory documents that

go along with political filings--campaign ad contracts.

The

FCC on Aug. 2 began requiring TV stations to post their public files to an FCC

online database, including political files from the top four affiliates in the

top 50 markets.

The

FCC is still working on public search functions, RSS feeds, Dropbox

interfaces, and other features.