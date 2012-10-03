FCC Updates Online Posting Database
The FCC Wednesday said it had added new
features to its online public inspection files.
Those
include electronic folders in which to put reports required by license term
conditions, EEO reports, renewal applications, contracts and agreements, kids
TV programming documentation, and a folder for any explanatory documents that
go along with political filings--campaign ad contracts.
The
FCC on Aug. 2 began requiring TV stations to post their public files to an FCC
online database, including political files from the top four affiliates in the
top 50 markets.
The
FCC is still working on public search functions, RSS feeds, Dropbox
interfaces, and other features.
