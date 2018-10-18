FCC Update: Force of Hurricane Michael Still Felt in Communications Circles

There are 112,402 cable and wireline subs in Florida without service, according to the FCC's latest report on communications outages related to Hurricane Michael.

There are also still 38,129 517 subs without service in Georgia and another 517 without service in Alabama. All figures are as of midday Oct. 17.

On the broadcast side, only one TV station remained without service, WXFL, no change from the day before, while there were 13 FM radio stations off the air, also no changed from the day before, with one station down but not out, with its programming sent to another station.

Two AM stations remain off air, but that is down from three the day before.

