FCC Unveils Spectrum Auction Tutorial

The FCC has posted its spectrum auction forward-auction tutorial, the next step toward the launch of the forward auction Aug. 16.

The tutorial provides an overview of the auction process, information on the generic blocks available (10 paired blocks in most markets), spectrum reserves, bidding credits, final auction payments and much more.

The FCC will hold a practice auction starting July 25, running four to five days. A mock auction will be held Aug. 11-12.

The FCC had said it would not start the forward auction until at least 15 business days after it released the final eligible bidders public notice, which it did last week.