FCC to Unveil Broadband Consumer Labels

The FCC will unveil April 4 the new network neutrality version of nutrition labels.

The FCC's Open Internet order included the creation of "consumer broadband labels," which the commission has done in conjunction with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

If ISPs use the labels, with the requisite information, they will be considered in compliance with the transparency portions of the Open Internet order.

CFPB Director Rich Cordray will join FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler at a morning unveiling of the labels in the FCC's commission meeting room.

In the Open Internet order, which became effective June 12 of last year, the FCC created "a 'safe harbor' process for the format and nature of the required disclosure to consumers, which we believe will result in more effective presentation of consumer-focused information by broadband providers.”

Those disclosures are "promotional rates, all fees and/or surcharges, and all data caps or data allowances; adding packet loss as a measure of network performance that must be disclosed; and requiring specific notification to consumers that a ‘network practice’ is likely to significantly affect their use of the service."