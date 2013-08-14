FCC UHF Proposal Ponders VHF Discount

The FCC's Notice of Proposed Rulemaking

(NPRM) on eliminating the UHF discount tees up various possibilities for

adjusting the current national audience reach limits on TV station ownership,

including allowing more VHF station purchases or even adjusting the current

national ownership cap.

The NPRM proposes

eliminating the UHF discount, which only counts 50% of the households in a

market toward the 39% national cap on a station group's national household

reach for UHF stations. For example, in 2012, the New York market had

7,387,810 TV homes, according to Nielsen. All those count toward the cap for a

V in the market, but only half for a U.

The discount dates

from the days of analog TV, when a UHF station signal was inferior to a VHF

signal. But since the 2009 digital transition, the reverse is true, with VHF

being the inferior signal.

According sources

familiar with the document, the NPRM also explicitly asks whether given that

turnabout, the FCC should consider applying the discount to VHFs.

In addition, the

NPRM says that the FCC also has the authority to change the 39% cap, though it

does not propose doing so, raising the point as part of its explanation of its

authority to eliminate the discount. That means the FCC could get rid of the

UHF discount or add a new VHF discount, raise--or lower--the cap, or combine

all those in some way if it adjusts the rules.

Once the NPRM has

been voted and public comment sought, the FCC will undoubtedly get a lot of

opinions on what it should and shouldn't do, only then will it be voting on

whether or not to make those proposals rules. For example, the FCC approved an

NPRM on retransmission consent changes back in 2011, but has taken no action

since to turn that proposal into action.