FCC To TV Stations: Make Sure Info is Up-To-Date

The FCC's Media Bureau is reminding broadcasters that they need to update their contact information to make sure they can receive information about the incentive auction and post-auction station moves.

"[It] is essential that they ensure that their contact information on file with the Commission is accurate and current," the FCC said in an advisory Jan. 5. "Also, we notify licensees that important communications may reach recipients more quickly if their contact information is a street address rather than a post office box."

The FCC plans to contact stations directy about channel reassignments in the TV station repack following the auction.

Stage four of the reverse auction is scheduled to end Friday, Jan. 13, which will trigger the next round of forward auction bidding. IT is at least conceivable that the fourth time will be the charm and wireless bidders will match broadcasters' new asking price. If so, the FCC will send out channel info by overnight mail within three or four weeks after that.

Hundreds of stations will likely have to move following the auction as the FCC repacks them into tighter spectrum space to make room for wireless broadband.