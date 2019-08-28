FCC Triggers Disaster Reporting as Dorian Approaches

The FCC Tuesday (Aug. 27) activated its voluntary disaster information reporting system for communications providers throughout Puerto Rico as tropical storm Dorian approaches.

At press time Wednesday, the storm was predicted to be near hurricane strength as it approached Florida, perhaps a category two, so the FCC will likely extend that reporting to the continental U.S. if that storm tracks remains.

The FCC's Disaster Information Reporting System (DIRS) is a web-based system in which broadcast, cable and voice providers report infrastructure status and "informational awareness" info.

The FCC has an ongoing Network Outage Reporting System (NORS), but that will be suspended "for the duration" in the affected areas, trumped by DIRS reporting.