FCC Transition Team Meets With Wheeler

President-elect Donald Trump's FCC transition team has met twice with FCC chairman Tom Wheeler, the chairman said Thursday at his post-meeting press conference.

Wheeler said he had met once individually with team leader Jeff Eisenach and with all three members on a second occasion.

He called them good meetings and said he made it clear that if there were any issues that came up, "I was the guy to call first to solve those."

Wheeler has experience in transitions, having helped the Barack Obama Administration move in back in 2008 as an FCC transition team leader.