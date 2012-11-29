FCC: On Track to Free Up 300 MHz-Plus By 2015

An FCC official tells Congress that the commission is on

track to exceed its 300 MHz by 2015 goal for freeing up spectrum for mobile

wireless broadband and is looking hard at the issue of receiver performance in

light of that effort.

That is according to Ron Repasi, deputy chief of the Federal

Communications Commission's Office of Engineering and Technology, in prepared

testimony for a hearing Thursday on "The Role of Receivers in a

Spectrum-Scarce World."

Repasi also said the FCC was working on defining harmful

interference and how to protect existing services while allowing for adjacent

new services, an issue that is growing in importance as the FCC frees up more spectrum.

That includes through incentive spectrum auctions aiming to get up to 120 MHz

from broadcasters, though it is likely to be less than that.

The FCC's Technological Advisory Council (TAC) has been

looking at the role of receivers and Repasi says that one approach that has

been discussed is "based on developing interference protection limits that

would define what signal levels services would be expected to tolerate from

adjacent services. A licensee would need to demonstrate that it is experiencing

signal levels above the limit in order to make a claim of harmful

interference," he says. "The TAC is considering whether the

interference protection limits might be established through a multistakeholder

process and whether rules would be appropriate."

While Repasi points out that receiver performance has

generally been left to the marketplace, that is not always the case

"because receivers can sometimes pick up energy outside the spectrum

provided for the service in which they operate." That was the case for

LightSquared, which got a conditional waiver to use spectrum adjacent to GPS,

but had that waiver put on indefinite hold because GPS receivers were receiving

out-of-band transmissions.

"Receiver performance is becoming increasingly

important as a limiting factor as we move to repurpose spectrum and pack more

services closer together on the spectrum chart. The continuing challenge for

the commission will be to maximize the amount of usable spectrum for cost

effective deployment of new communication services while sufficiently

protecting incumbent receivers," he said.

That is the balancing test the FCC was apparently applying

when FCC chairman Julius Genachowski recently proposed putting limitations on

spectrum rights owned by Dish -- for a planned 4G wireless broadband service --

in spectrum adjacent to a block the FCC will be auctioning, also for wireless

broadband.