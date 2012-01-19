FCC Top Policy & Planning Strategist Exiting

Paul De Sa, chief of the FCC's office of Strategic Planning and Policy Analysis will leave the commission in February, according to FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski's office.

De Sa has been in the post since July 2009, and is exiting only a month after Genachowski chief of staff Eddie Lazarus also left the commission.

"Paul's rare combination of business insight, technical expertise, and policy smarts has made him indispensable to me and the agency as we've worked to unleash innovation and bring the benefits of broadband to all Americans," said Genachowski in a statement. "We'll miss Paul deeply and I am sure he will continue to make meaningful contributions to the technology information and communications space in the next stage of his career."

No word on who would take over leading a team of economists, lawyers, tech types and academics who work on policy issues including merger reviews, broadband and spectrum policy.