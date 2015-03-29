FCC: Title II Suits Jumped Gun

FCC lawyers say the lawsuits filed against the commission's new Title II based network neutrality rules were filed prematurely and should be rejected on procedural grounds.

USTelecom and Alamo Broadband filed suits last week, the first of several such suits expected in the wake of the hotly debated and, from the ISP side, heavily criticized decision.

The FCC had signaled last week that it thought the filings were jumping the gun, and the letter made it official.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.