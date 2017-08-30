FCC: Three TV stations Off Air in Harvey's Wake

The FCC said Wednesday, Aug. 30, that three TV stations are now off the air in Texas, KUQI, KFDM and KBTV. That is up from one station the day before, KUQI.



That information comes in the FCC's latest update of communications in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, based on its Disaster Information Reporting System (DIRS), which is a voluntary industry self-reporting system.



The FCC said that 4.2% of cell sites in areas affected by Hurricane Harvey are out of service as of 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 30, an improvement from 4.7% out of service at the same time the day before.



The FCC said 267,426 cable subs are without service, again an improvement from 283,593 the day before.



Five radio stations are off the air, down from seven on Tuesday, with three of those seven restored, and a new outage added.