FCC Tees Up Video Competition Report

The FCC will issue its annual report on the state of video

competition at the July public meeting, according to the commission's agenda released

on Friday.

That will put the FCC back on track for the annual

assessment. Last year's report actually covered 2007-10 after the FCC had to

delay and reissue requests for information.

Cable operators will be hoping for a conclusion that the

marketplace is sufficiently competitive to justify revisiting current

regulations.

Last year's report pointed out that cable operators account

for less than 60% of all MVPD subs, down from 65% in 2006. But while video sub

counts have been falling, says the FCC, MVPDs have still done well by

increasing sales of phone and Internet.

Also on the agenda are a report on the status of its implementation

of the 21st Century Communications and Video Accessibility Act

(CVAA), its long-telegraphed revamp of the E-rate program that subsidizes

high-speed broadband to schools and libraries.

The president has recently made E-Rate one of

the priorities of his broadband deployment push.