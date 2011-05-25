FCC Tees up Denial of Wealth TV Complaints

According to commission sources,

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski has voted to back an Administrative Law Judge

ruling against the program carriage complaints of Wealth TV against Comcast,

Cox, Time Warner and Brighthouse.

Those sources say that an item has

been circulated among the other commissioners for their vote.

ALJ Richard Sippel more than a

year and a half ago concluded that Wealth TV parent Herring Broadcasting had

failed to prove that "any of the defendants engaged in discrimination in

the selection, terms or conditions of carriage on the basis of WealthTV'snon-affiliation."

FCC rules prevent a multichannel

video provider "from engaging in conduct the effect of which is to

unreasonably restrain the ability of an unaffiliated video programming vendor

to compete fairly by discriminating in video programming distribution on the

basis of affiliation or non-affiliation." Herring had the burden of

proving discrimination based on affiliation and unreasonable restraint of

competition. The judge said it proved neither, and the FCC chairman apparently

agrees.

Wealth was the last unresolved

complaint of a collection of three of them that went to the ALJ hearing phase

in the late 1990's under the watchful eye of Sippel.

The three complaints were filed by

programmers Mid-Atlantic Sports Network, the NFL Network and Wealth TV, for

allegedly discriminating against those programmers' channels in favor of their

own, owned content. The complaints were filed against Comcast in the cases of

NFL and MASN, and Comcast, Cox, Time Warner and Brighthouse in the case of

Wealth TV.

The NFL and MASN complaints were

settled before Sippel rendered his decision, so Wealth was the only one left

that had gone back to the full commission for a decision.

Wealth TV has asked for oral

argument before the commission to plead its case, according to Wealth CEO

Robert Herring.

Sippel recently concluded his

latest program carriage complaint hearing featuring Tennis Channel vs. Comcast.