The FCC has tentatively slated changes to the CableCARD regime for its Oct. 14 meeting.

As part of its push for a universal gateway device to

unite online and traditional video, the FCC also proposed varoius

changes to the CableCARD regime, underwhich broadcasters were required

to implement a hardware solution to separating the

surfing and security functions in cable digital set-tops.

The FCC mandated the separation to goose a retail market in set-tops, but has since conceded it did not work.

While the FCC's proposal is to replace the current

set-top regime with a universal device cabable of integrating

traditional and online video, in the meantime it said it wanted to make

some tweaks to the CableCARD system to improve it.

The National Cable & Telecommunications Association

has argued that those short-term fixes should include ending the ban on

integrated set-tops altogether and sopt requiring any more cards to be

deployed.

"[T]the integration ban has imposed more than a billion

dollars in costs on cable operators and consumers, yet there is no

compelling evidence of any correlation between CableCARD use in leased

devices and the adoption of retail CableCARD devices

or other consumer benefits," NCTA said in comments to the FCC back in June.

"But even if there were such evidence, there is certainly no evidence

that consumers would receive a commensurate incremental benefit from

continued imposition of the ntegration ban on devices over and above the

20 million CableCARD devices cable operators

have already deployed."

NCTA said it was not suggesting "abandoning" support for

those existing 20 million boxes. It argues that since the FCC has never

said it was necessary for all leased devices to include the cards, and

the 10 largest operators have deployed those

20 million, it is better to stop now "rather than unnecessarily forcing

consumers to bear millions more in costs in the name of supporting a

regime that in any event the Commission wants to replace."

Also on the agenda, released Thursday, is seeking comment

on a proposal to require mobile carrier to supply usage alerts to

customers to avoid "bill shock," and wether or not to set aside funds in

the Universal Service Fund to support private

investment in 3G wireless mobile services where it is currently not

available.

The mobility fund is part of the overall Universal

Service Fund reform the FCC outlined as part of the National Broadband

Plan. The FCC adopted Universal Service Reform, changes to the fund

supporting schools and libraries, at its meeting Thursday

(Sept. 23), and FCC Chairman Genachowksi suggested it would me moving

as expeditiously as possible on more USF reform.