FCC Takes Step to Free Up More Wireless Spectrum

FCC chairman Julius Genachowski Wednesday circulated a

proposed order freeing up 20 MHz of dormant spectrum in the wireless

communications services band for LTE mobile broadband deployment, and another

10 for fixed and potentially mobile wireless broadband as well.

"Today's action is part of Chairman Julius Genachowski's

continued efforts to remove regulatory barriers that limit the flexible use of

spectrum, which is one way he has led the Commission towards helping address

the continued â€˜spectrum crunch,' said FCC director of communications Tammy Sun

in a statement. "In addition to removing regulatory barriers, the Commission

continues to push ahead on innovative spectrum solutions in addition to

traditional auctions, including incentive auctions, government-commercial

sharing, technology-based opportunities like small cells, and freeing up

unlicensed spectrum for innovations like Wi-Fi."