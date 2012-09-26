FCC Takes Step to Free Up More Wireless Spectrum
FCC chairman Julius Genachowski Wednesday circulated a
proposed order freeing up 20 MHz of dormant spectrum in the wireless
communications services band for LTE mobile broadband deployment, and another
10 for fixed and potentially mobile wireless broadband as well.
"Today's action is part of Chairman Julius Genachowski's
continued efforts to remove regulatory barriers that limit the flexible use of
spectrum, which is one way he has led the Commission towards helping address
the continued â€˜spectrum crunch,' said FCC director of communications Tammy Sun
in a statement. "In addition to removing regulatory barriers, the Commission
continues to push ahead on innovative spectrum solutions in addition to
traditional auctions, including incentive auctions, government-commercial
sharing, technology-based opportunities like small cells, and freeing up
unlicensed spectrum for innovations like Wi-Fi."
