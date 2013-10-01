FCC Suspends Merger Review Shot Clocks

The FCC said Tuesday that

it would suspend its merger review shot clocks during the partial government

shut-down that began Oct. 1.

The commission has a 180 days informal deadline on those

reviews, though it has frequently exceeded that in the past, sometimes by many

months.

"The

individual time clock for each pending transaction will be stopped on the day

of review that coincides with the last business day before the lapse in funding

which is September

30, 2013," the FCC said in a public notice.

Among

the deals currently on the clock are Gannett/Belo (currently on day 98), Media

General/Young (day 83), Sinclair/Allbritton (day 47), Tribune/Local TV (day 73)

as well as Tribune's bankruptcy reorganization plan.

The

earliest the clocks will restart--which is if a deal is struck today (Oct. 1)

to reopen the government would be Thursday (Oct. 3).

Although

the FCC is down to a skeleton crew--commissioners and some essential staff--in

case of an emergency, broadcast and cable operators can call 202-418-1122.