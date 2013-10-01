FCC Suspends Merger Review Shot Clocks
The FCC said Tuesday that
it would suspend its merger review shot clocks during the partial government
shut-down that began Oct. 1.
The commission has a 180 days informal deadline on those
reviews, though it has frequently exceeded that in the past, sometimes by many
months.
"The
individual time clock for each pending transaction will be stopped on the day
of review that coincides with the last business day before the lapse in funding
which is September
30, 2013," the FCC said in a public notice.
Among
the deals currently on the clock are Gannett/Belo (currently on day 98), Media
General/Young (day 83), Sinclair/Allbritton (day 47), Tribune/Local TV (day 73)
as well as Tribune's bankruptcy reorganization plan.
The
earliest the clocks will restart--which is if a deal is struck today (Oct. 1)
to reopen the government would be Thursday (Oct. 3).
Although
the FCC is down to a skeleton crew--commissioners and some essential staff--in
case of an emergency, broadcast and cable operators can call 202-418-1122.
