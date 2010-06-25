FCC Stops Comcast-NBCU Shot Clock Again

The FCC is stopping the shot clock on the Comcast-NBC Universal

merger for a second time. Thursday, June 24, had been day 50 on what is

an informal 180-day deadline for vetting the deal. The review began

March 18.

The commission says that the companies returned

incomplete answers and did not follow the directions in responding to a

May FCC request for a raft of information from both on everything from

organizational structure and channel lineups to copies of all

programming agreements and detailed discussions of all deliberations in

making content available online.

The commission sent letters to

the two Thursday, informing them that the FCC would put the brakes on

vetting the merger until such time as they had complied fully.

The

first stoppage came April 16 (after only 29 days) so that the companies

could supply FCC-solicited reports on the economic benefits of the deal

and one on its impact on online content distribution. The commission

also gave commenters a chance to weigh the impact, if any, of the April 6

BitTorrent decision that called into question the FCC's ability to

regulate broadband. The clock was re-started June 3.

Some groups

had complained that the companies data drops were not in an easily

readable form and asked the commission to move its June 21 comment

deadline. But the commission last week declined to do so, saying that if

that data raised new issues that needed to be addressed, they could

seek a "good cause" exemption to the FCC's instructions that all issues

must be addressed in the comments or petitions to deny that were due

June 21.

In separate letters to Comcast and NBCU, Media

Bureau Chief Bill Lake said that after its review of the material

submitted June 11, the FCC had concluded that the companies "[have] not

fully complied with the instructions supplied with the Information

Request... In light of the foregoing, we have directed NBCU to review,

revise and supplement its responses and associated materials, as

necessary, to correct these and any other deficiencies that it uncovers

as a result of this review, and submit those responses and associated

materials, as so revised and supplemented."

And while the FCC's

own timeclock for reviewing the merger Thursday still said June 24 was

day 50, Lake said the commission was turning back the clock. "Until such

time as NBCU submits these materials," he said, and Comcast has made a

similar filing, "the transaction timeclock in this proceeding shall

remain paused as of June 11, 2010, the date on which NBCU's response was

initially due."

"There were technical issues with the

submission," said Comcast spokeswoman Sena Fitzmaurice, "and we will

resubmit the information as requested as soon as possible."

The

stoppage does not affect the pleading cycle, which means that the next

round of comments are due July 21 and the replies Aug. 5.