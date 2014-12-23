FCC Stops Clock on Comcast/TWC Merger...Again

The FCC has stopped the clock on its review of the Comcast/Time Warner Cable merger to vet documents TWC did not produce until this week.

The clock was stopped on day 104 of an unofficial 180-day deadline for vetting mergers.

In a letter to Comcast, FCC Media Bureau chief Bill Lake said the clock would stop until Jan. 12 so that FCC staffers could review 31,000 pages of documents TWC did not produce due to "vendor error."

