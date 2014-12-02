FCC Still Pondering Net Neutrality Public Notice

FCC chairman Tom Wheeler has not decided whether to issue a public notice seeking comment on various proposals on reinstating Title II regs, according to FCC sources.

Staffers had signaled they needed time to vet the various proposals, including hybrid Title II/Sec. 706 approaches—and the commission had been working on a public notice to solicit additional comment. But according to a report in Politico, the sentiment appeared to be shifting away from having to issue that notice.

The FCC has already received comments, millions of them, on the chairman's original Sec. 706 proposal, and held numerous forums where the hybrid and Title II proposals were vetted, so there may not be any legal requirement to seek more comment on them.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.