FCC Sticks With Rooftop Antennas For Distant Station Eligibility

The FCC Tuesday released a report and order with

rules implementing changes to satellite TV station signal carriage mandated by

Congress' renewal this year of the distant signal satellite compulsory license.

That includes one it says will "improve parity and competition between

satellite and cable operators," and the decision, backed by broadcasters,

to continue to use "outdoor antenna" for the definition of who can

get distant TV station signals.

The "improving parity" provision is the

one eliminating the requirement that satellite subs had to get an in-market

affiliate in order to be eligible to receive a significantly viewed

out-of-market signal via satellite. The order also eliminates the requirement

that satellite operators devote equivalent bandwidth to in-market stations as

they do out-of-market. That means a satellite operator can deliver the HD

signal of a significantly viewed out-of-market station without having to

provide the HD feed of the in-market station affiliated with the same network.

Broadcasters had opposed allowing the importation of the out-of-market significantly viewed station without carriage of the in-market, since it gives satellite operators a chance to import a signficantly viewed version of a network affiliate if the local one won't meet its retrans terms.

The FCC condeded that is a possibllity. "Our interpretation of the STELA's amendments to Sections 340(b)(1) and (b)(2) makes it possible for a satellite carrier to carry an SV network station, even in HD format, without also carrying the corresponding local in-market affiliate if that local station has not granted retransmission consent." ithe FCC said..

But the commission also said the significantly viewed station is usually only significantly viewed in some portions of a market. "We find it unlikely that an SV station could permanently substitute for a local in-market station, even in the provision of network programming to the market," said the FCC.

And in a little "take that" reference, the FCC pointed out that in another context (its defense of the retransmission consent regime against cable assertions the system is broken), "Broadcaster Associations have noted in a different proceeding [that] retransmission consent impasses resulting in loss of a local station are relatively rare and, when they do occur, they are usually short-lived. "

The commission promised to monitor for any unintended retrans consequences from its decision.

Also, as part of the implementation of STELA

(the Satellite Television Extension and Localism Act), the FCC has come up with

its procedures for predicting and measuring signal strength. Satellite operators

are allowed to import the distant version of a local affiliate to viewers who

cannot receive a sufficiently strong over-the-air version of the local affiliate

of that same network. Operators are allowed to do so under the compulsory

license that Congress reauthorized this year after a difficult run through the

legislative gauntlet--the license expired and had to be renewed under several

stop-gap measures.

The FCC will use the same model for predicting

signal strength, with some modifications, that it used in determining analog

signal strengths, including using outdoor antennas as a guide. The FCC said

that model has been accurate and reliable and well accepted. While

satellite operators had wanted the FCC to include interference from other TV

stations in determining that a signal was too weak, broadcasters were opposed

and the FCC agreed, saying that "a receiver's ability to provide service

in the presence of interfering signals is not relevant to the field strength

needed to provide service."

Satellite operators had also wanted the FCC to

change its standard for un-served household from one that could not

receive a viewable signal with an outdoor antenna--30 feet above ground--to

ones that could not receive such a signal with an indoor antenna. That change

could have enlarged the pool of eligible households (think basement sets with

tinfoil antennas). Broadcasters argued for retaining the old standard (local

stations did not want any more potential viewers siphoned off to

distant-signal versions of their network programming).

Satellite operators had argued that the fact that

the bill, as reauthorized, changed "outdoor antenna" to

"antenna" when talking about eligible households meant that it wanted

the FCC to broaden its definition to include indoor. Broadcasters had argued

that the change was immaterial and the FCC was required to stick with

outdoor.

The FCC disagreed with both, saying the bill gave

it the flexibility to look beyond outdoor, but not a mandate to do so. It

chose not to, it said, "the Commission has always assumed that households

will use the type of antenna that they need to achieve service; if an indoor

antenna is insufficient for a particular household, it generally will rely on a

rooftop antenna."

The commission also sought comment on its

congressional mandate to produce a report by Aug. 27, 2011, on in-state

broadcast programming. One of the ways that the satellite reauthorization bill

passed was after the report was promised to legislators concerned about

gerrymandered Nielsen Designated Market Areas (DMAs) that resulted in viewers

in one state getting an out-of-state station because it was in the DMA, rather

than the closest in-state station, which was not. The FCC uses DMAs to

determine which viewers are eligible to receive out-of-market signals.

The FCC was directed by Congress to study the

issue and to: "1) analyze the number of households in a State that receive

the signals of local broadcast stations assigned to a community of license

located in a different State; (2) evaluate the extent to which consumers in

each local market have access to in-state broadcast programming over-the-air or

from a multichannel video programming distributor; and (3) consider whether

there are alternatives to DMAs to define local markets that would provide

consumers with more in-state broadcast programming."

The FCC wants input on the "methodologies, metrics, data sources,

and level of granularity" of the study.