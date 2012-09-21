FCC Stands Behind LightSquared Waiver Process

The chiefs of the FCC's Office of Engineering and Technology

(OET) and International Bureaus plan to tell Congress Friday that the process

that resulted in the FCC's grant of a waiver to LightSquared was fact-based and

transparent, that they stand behind the work of their engineers and technical

experts, and that the GPS industry did not raise concerns about interference

until 2010, eight years or so into a decade-long proceeding.

That is according to the joint testimony of OET head Julius

Knapp and International Bureau chief Mindel De La Torre for a hearing Friday, Sept.

21, in the House Energy and Commerce Oversight subcommittee on the waiver

process.

After being granted a conditional waiver by the FCC to use

satellite spectrum for a planned wholesale 4G terrestrial mobile broadband net,

the FCC suspended the waiver temporarily -- and is in the process of

determining whether that should be permanent -- after GPS interference issues

could not be resolved.

Knapp and De La Torre say the FCC was attracted by

LightSquared's potential of "attracting new private investment, increasing

competition, bringing additional broadband service to rural and hard-to-reach

regions, and creating thousands of jobs," and that "during the decade

preceding the November 2010 waiver request, the GPS industry had numerous

opportunities...to inform the Commission of the receiver overload interference

issue ultimately raised in 2010," but "did not do so." Had they

raised any issue, they write, the FCC would have investigated it and tried to

resolve it.

Even in 2010, they say, the GPS industry was not complaining

about out-of-band emissions from LightSquared transmissions or authorized power

levels, but instead their own receivers potentially picking up the signals from

the adjacent band. That is the issue that eventually prompted the waiver to be

suspended since some of those receivers were used by the military and for

navigation and the GPS complaint was loud and long.

The FCC officials say the problem is with unfiltered or

poorly filtered legacy GPS devices and the FCC continues to study the issue as

it tries to free up more spectrum for flexible use. "The Commission staff

is currently reviewing the extensive record developed in response to that

Public Notice," they say. "At the current time, LightSquared cannot

deploy its service commercially because of the unresolved receiver overload

interference issue."