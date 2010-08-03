FCC, Stakeholders Reconvening Aug. 4 and 5

This week's meetings between industry players and FCC Chief of

Staff Edward Lazarus over possible broadband authority legislation are

scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday (Aug. 4 and 5), according to sources

familiar with the talks.

The same cast of characters is expected, which are representatives

from Google, Skype, Verizon, AT&T, the National Cable &

Telecommunications Association and the Open Internet Coalition, which includes

a bunch of companies including Google, Skype and eBay, as well as Public

Knowledge and Free Press, all advocating network neutrality according to the

coalition Web site.

The meetings have been coming thick and fast, with one Saturday

(July 31) following several meetings last week.

The FCC at the same time is collecting comments on the chairman's

proposal to reclassify broadband transmissions under Title II regs. A number of

Congress members have asked the FCC to hold off on that effort in favor of a

targeted bill to establish the commission's authority to enforce broadband

network openness and transparency.

Sources say an agreement on a legislative fix is not imminent, but

remains a possibility.