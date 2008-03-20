FCC: Spectrum Auction Expanded Wireless Competition
By Glen Dickson
The Federal Communications Commission’s recent auction of 700-megahertz spectrum, which is being reclaimed from broadcasters as part of the digital-TV transition, was successful in not only raising a record $19.592 billion in revenues, but also in expanding wireless competition, the FCC declared late Thursday.
While large telcos AT&T and Verizon Communications scooped up prime chunks of real estate in the auction’s B and C blocks, some new players emerged as winners, too.
A complete list of winners is available online.
In releasing additional information about the winning bidders, the FCC highlighted the fact that a bidder “other than a nationwide incumbent” -- not Verizon or AT&T -- won a license in every market, and 99 such bidders won 754 licenses representing 69% of the 1,090 licenses sold.
The commission suggested that the presence of new entrants in the 700-MHz space could potentially create a wireless “third pipe,” besides cable or telco lines, in every market across the nation.
It also cited EchoStar Communications-backed Frontier Wireless, which won 168 licenses in the E-block for a near-nationwide footprint, as being “widely viewed as a new entrant.”
And the agency noted that smaller companies showed a particular interest in rural areas, where it has been trying to encourage more broadband access. A total of 75 new entrants won licenses to serve 305 rural areas out of 428 rural-service-area licenses.
For its part, AT&T said it was very happy with the auction’s outcome. It noted that the 700-MHz spectrum it picked up in the B block, combined with 700-MHz spectrum it already acquired from Aloha Partners last fall, will give it 100% coverage of the top 200 markets.
"AT&T's strong spectrum holdings position the company to further enhance the quality and reliability of existing wireless-broadband and voice services and to set the foundation for new-generation wireless-broadband technologies and services," said Ralph de la Vega, president and CEO of AT&T's wireless unit, in a statement.
The one unsuccessful part of the 700-MHz auction was the D-block -- a portion of the spectrum that was intended to be used primarily for public-safety applications and shared by private companies and public-safety organizations.
While several players including Frontline Wireless, a concern headed by former FCC chairman Reed Hundt, expressed initial interest in bidding on the D-block, no company stepped up to meet the minimum reserve price of $1.3 billion for the spectrum.
The commission announced Thursday an order in which it is officially “delinking” the D-block from the rest of the 700-MHz spectrum blocks, which will allow it to move forward in creating new rules to license the spectrum.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.