FCC Source: Justice Undecided On Fox Profanity Appeal

An FCC source says that the government has exhausted

its requests for extensions on the filing deadline for asking the Supreme Court

to review the Fox profanity decision, but also says that the Solicitor General

(SG), with which the FCC has been consulting, still hasn't decided whether to

appeal.

In addition, just last Friday (March 25), the SG

asked the Supreme Court for a month extension--its first--on the April 4

deadline, on whether to appeal that Jan. 4 decision, according to a lawyer

familiar with the case.

The SG, which argues government agency appeals

before the High Court, has so far sought and gotten, at the FCC's request, thetwo extensions to the initial Feb. 20 filing deadline for the Fox

appeal.

"Consistent with standard government

practice, the FCC has been consulting with the Office of the Solicitor General

concerning Supreme Court review of the Fox case," said the source.

"The Acting Solicitor General's requests for additional time are routine

as well. We understand that he has not yet determined whether to file a petition

for a writ of certiorari [the legal name for a request for the Supreme Court to

review a lower court decision]."



A spokesperson for the SG's

office had not returned a call at press time for comment on the status of

its decision-making process. The FCC has clearly signaled it needs some

help from the courts in order to start acting on indecency complaints, but a

spokesman would not say whether or not the FCC was backing the appeal. "We are

in discussions with the Office of the Solicitor General; we cannot elaborate on

those discussions at this time," he said.

If the Justice Department does

not appeal the Second Circuit decision, the FCC's indecency enforcement

powers remain unclear, and unconstitutional in the eyes of at least one

circuit. "It's difficult for the Commission to act in this area [indecency],

despite a congressional mandate, until the 'fleeting expletives' case is

resolved," said a senior FCC official who asked not to be identified by

name. "This is a contentious set of issues in which we historically have been

guided by the courts. The Second Circuit decision was so broad in scope that it

leaves us little or no ability to address broadcast indecency at this time."

Last July, the Second Circuit Courtof Appealsruled that the FCC's indecency finding against profanity on Fox awards

shows--and by express extension its indecency enforcement regime in general,

was unconstitutionally vague.

The SG had sought two earlier

extensions; the latest was granted on March 10 and set the current deadline at

April 21. "This is the last extension we are going to ask for," said the FCC

source.



A three-judge panel of the Second

Circuit said the FCC's decision finding swearing on awards shows on Fox

indecent is impermissibly vague, which means it chills speech. "Under the

current policy, broadcasters must choose between not airing or censoring

controversial programs and risking massive fines or possibly even loss of their

licenses," said the court, "and it is not surprising which option they choose.

Indeed, there is ample evidence in the record that the FCC's indecency policy

has chilled protected speech."

The Second Circuit denied the FCC'sappeal of that decision to the same panel, or to the full court, a decision that teed up the case for a return

to the Supreme Court justices, who have been expecting it. The High Court hadearlier ruled that the FCC's regime was not arbitrary and capricious on

procedural grounds,

but had not gotten to the constitutional question. In that 5-4 decision,

Justice Clarence Thomas, who voted for the FCC, said if it came back on those

grounds, he would open to rethinking the Red Lion and Pacifica Supreme Court decisions

that undergird the FCC's content regulation.

"[E]ven if this Court's disfavored

treatment of broadcasters under the First Amendment could have been justified

at the time of Red Lion [Fairness Doctrine] and Pacifica [indecency]," he wrote

at the time, "dramatic technological advances have eviscerated the factual

assumptions underlying those decisions. Moreover, traditional broadcast

television and radio are no longer the 'uniquely pervasive' media forms they

once were."

That gave broadcasters hope that the

decision this time around could be different, which is why an FCC challenge

could potentially prove a First Amendment win for them, rather than for the FCC

enforcement regime.

The case stems from the FCC's

conclusion that the "vulgar expletives" uttered by Cher and Nicole Richie

during live Fox broadcasts of the Billboard Music Awards in 2002 and 2003 ("shit"

and "fuck") were a violation of community standards for broadcasting.

And on the NYPD

Blue front (or more to the point, backside), the Second Circuit on Jan. 4threw out the FCC's fine against ABC for a shot of Charlotte Ross' bare back

and behind on NYPD Blue saying it could not stand in light of its Fox decision. In a no

precedential summary judgment, the Second Circuit held that since it found that

the FCC's fine "for fleeting, unscripted utterances" in Fox music

awards shows was unconstitutionally vague, and the NYPD Blue case, though dealing with scripted nudity, "turns on

an application of the same context-based indecency test" it found

impermissibly vague in Fox, the court agreed to vacate the NYPD Blue fine for the same reason of

vagueness.

Justice had until April 4 to filed an appeal, but

isn't ready in that case, either.