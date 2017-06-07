FCC Slates Broadband Deployment Webinar for June 14

The FCC has scheduled a webinar for June 14 on its proposal to boost fixed wireline broadband deployment by removing barriers to investment.

That was the subject of a notice of inquiry adopted by the commission under chairman Ajit Pai April 20. The proposal would make it easier to deploy next-generation networks by removing barriers like access to poles and rights of way at the federal, state and local levels.

The proposal would loosen some of the IP transition/cooper retirement regs imposed by the commission under former chairman Tom Wheeler and asks whether the FCC should have the authority to preempt state and local laws that pose barriers to broadband deployment and whether carriers should have to get permission to "alter or discontinue a service."

The free webinar will start at 2 p.m. and is intended for representatives of state and local governments—whose regs and reviews could be preempted in the streamlining effort and whose cooperation in that effort will be important.

NCTA: The Internet & Television Association is a fan of the FCC proposal. “We appreciate the Commission’s efforts to remove outdated regulatory barriers that can slow the expansion of broadband networks," it said after that April vote.